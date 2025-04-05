International Container Terminal Services (OTCMKTS:ICTEF) Trading Down 7.3% – Here’s Why

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.18 and last traded at $6.18. 5,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 10,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.
International Container Terminal Services Trading Down 9.8 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68.
International Container Terminal Services Company Profile
International Container Terminal Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates container ports and terminals for container shipping industry and cargo owners in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It also provides ancillary services, including storage, container packing and unpacking, inspection, weighing, and services for refrigerated containers or reefers, as well as roll-on/roll-off and anchorage services to non-containerized cargoes or general cargoes.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than International Container Terminal Services
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Conagra Stock Could Thrive as Tariffs Hit Other Sectors
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Grocery Costs and Tariffs Now Top of Mind in Everyday Conversations, New Survey Finds
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Spotify Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for International Container Terminal Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Container Terminal Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.