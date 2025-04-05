Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Cut by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,627 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 24,068 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 35,983.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 32,836 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 32,745 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $354,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,797,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $42,172,000 after acquiring an additional 51,895 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 288.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 278,245 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 206,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $3,725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 11.5 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $39.46. The company has a market cap of $86.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.58.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

