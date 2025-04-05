Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 5,820 Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,820 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Q2 by 988.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Q2 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QTWO shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Q2 from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised Q2 from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Q2 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up from $89.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 6,656 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $493,342.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,165.36. The trade was a 5.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 15,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,112,170.60. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 197,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,673,239.92. This represents a 7.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,858 shares of company stock valued at $14,853,965 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Q2 Stock Performance

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $70.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.33 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.70. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.56 and a fifty-two week high of $112.82.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. Analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.