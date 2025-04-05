Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 5,820 Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,820 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Q2 by 988.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QTWO shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Q2 from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised Q2 from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Q2 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up from $89.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.47.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 6,656 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $493,342.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,165.36. The trade was a 5.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 15,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,112,170.60. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 197,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,673,239.92. This represents a 7.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,858 shares of company stock valued at $14,853,965 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Q2 Stock Performance
Shares of QTWO stock opened at $70.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.33 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.70. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.56 and a fifty-two week high of $112.82.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. Analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Q2 Company Profile
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Q2
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.