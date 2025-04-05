Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Makes New $355,000 Investment in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLR. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Miller Industries by 3.5% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 12,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Miller Industries Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:MLR opened at $39.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.96. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.91 and a 1-year high of $78.25.

Miller Industries Increases Dividend

About Miller Industries

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Miller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

