Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 15,254 NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,254 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of NETGEAR at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its position in NETGEAR by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Price Performance

Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $576.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.58. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $31.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). NETGEAR had a net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTGR. StockNews.com downgraded NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Murray Bryan sold 3,848 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $92,044.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,617,325.44. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Prober sold 10,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $291,148.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 507,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,526,806.32. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

