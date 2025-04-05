Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 99,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of Bumble at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Bumble during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bumble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Bumble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Bumble alerts:

Bumble Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $4.06 on Friday. Bumble Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $428.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $8.00 to $6.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Bumble from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bumble from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bumble from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bumble

Bumble Profile

(Free Report)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.