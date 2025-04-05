Insider Selling: Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC) CFO Sells 83,775 Shares of Stock

Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC – Get Free Report) CFO Brian Joseph Hoff sold 83,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $477,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,582.50. This trade represents a 18.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Unusual Machines Price Performance

Shares of Unusual Machines stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. Unusual Machines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UMAC. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Unusual Machines in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research began coverage on Unusual Machines in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Unusual Machines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMAC. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in Unusual Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Unusual Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unusual Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unusual Machines by 329.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unusual Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000.

Unusual Machines Company Profile

Unusual Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. It operates a drone-focused e-commerce marketplace. The company serves drone pilots, hobbyists, and recreational services. The company was formerly known as AerocarveUS Corporation and changed its name to Unusual Machines, Inc in July 2022.

Further Reading

