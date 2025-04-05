Insider Selling: NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL) CEO Sells $12,040.00 in Stock

NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) CEO Adam R. Levy sold 4,000 shares of NEXGEL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $12,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,554.84. This trade represents a 1.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NEXGEL Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXGL opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.27. NEXGEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $5.10.

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 million. NEXGEL had a negative return on equity of 71.19% and a negative net margin of 52.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NEXGEL

NEXGEL Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NEXGEL in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NEXGEL in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in NEXGEL in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NEXGEL by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in NEXGEL by 456.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 129,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

