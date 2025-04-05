Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Sells 112,928 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) insider Thad Jampol sold 112,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total transaction of $6,693,242.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 857,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,809,207.50. The trade was a 11.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thad Jampol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 10th, Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,143,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $1,237,000.00.

Intapp Price Performance

Intapp stock opened at $50.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.68 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.12 and a 200-day moving average of $60.64. Intapp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $77.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intapp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intapp in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intapp in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intapp by 273.8% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Intapp during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

