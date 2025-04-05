Insider Selling: BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Sells £13,730,433.60 in Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) insider Charles Woodburn sold 877,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,565 ($20.19), for a total transaction of £13,730,433.60 ($17,712,117.65).

Charles Woodburn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 14th, Charles Woodburn bought 9 shares of BAE Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,127 ($14.54) per share, for a total transaction of £101.43 ($130.84).

BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 1,517.50 ($19.58) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.33. BAE Systems plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,012.50 ($13.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,415.25 ($18.26). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,424.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,313.18.

BAE Systems ( LON:BA ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported GBX 68.50 ($0.88) EPS for the quarter. BAE Systems had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 16.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BAE Systems plc will post 73.537927 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a GBX 20.60 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $12.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.18%.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 1,630 ($21.03) to GBX 1,725 ($22.25) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,440 ($18.58) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,510 ($19.48) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,528.75 ($19.72).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

