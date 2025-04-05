Insider Buying: Forterra plc (LON:FORT) Insider Buys £4,498 in Stock

Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Free Report) insider Katherine Innes purchased 2,600 shares of Forterra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 173 ($2.23) per share, with a total value of £4,498 ($5,802.37).

Forterra Trading Down 3.3 %

LON:FORT opened at GBX 167.15 ($2.16) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £343.29 million, a PE ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 161.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 169.99. Forterra plc has a 12 month low of GBX 146.40 ($1.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 200.50 ($2.59).

Forterra (LON:FORT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 7.60 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Forterra had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 2.46%. Research analysts forecast that Forterra plc will post 11.9888346 earnings per share for the current year.

Forterra Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This is a boost from Forterra’s previous dividend of $1.00. Forterra’s dividend payout ratio is 78.21%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Forterra from GBX 260 ($3.35) to GBX 320 ($4.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.19) price objective on shares of Forterra in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Forterra from GBX 210 ($2.71) to GBX 220 ($2.84) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

About Forterra

Forterra is a leading UK manufacturer of essential clay and concrete building products, with a unique combination of strong market positions in clay bricks, concrete blocks and precast concrete flooring. Our heritage dates back many decades and the durability, longevity and inherent sustainability of our products is evident in the construction of buildings that last for generations; wherever you are in Britain, you won’t be far from a building with a Forterra product within its fabric.

Our clay brick business combines our extensive secure mineral reserves with modern and efficient high-volume manufacturing processes to produce large quantities of extruded and soft mud bricks, primarily for the new build housing market.

