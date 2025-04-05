Insider Buying: First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Director Purchases $208,489.05 in Stock

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) Director Bruce Mcanally bought 24,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $208,489.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,256.33. The trade was a 20.31 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of FGBI opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.47. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.37.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.13). First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 5.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 4.94%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGBI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 82,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 39.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

