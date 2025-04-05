Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:NSEP) Stock Position Decreased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:NSEP – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,787 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSEP. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,083,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth $7,397,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at $430,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000.
Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – September Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:NSEP opened at $23.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.50. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – September has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.
About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – September
The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – September (NSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NSEP was launched on Aug 31, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.
