Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IMNM shares. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on Immunome in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Immunome in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Immunome in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Immunome in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Immunome from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

NASDAQ IMNM opened at $5.93 on Friday. Immunome has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.03. The stock has a market cap of $515.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.05.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 million. Immunome had a negative return on equity of 48.63% and a negative net margin of 3,014.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Immunome will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunome

In other Immunome news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.21 per share, for a total transaction of $57,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,879.15. This represents a 42.13 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Philip Tsai bought 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.42 per share, for a total transaction of $103,566.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,386. This represents a 58.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 306,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,995. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunome

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Immunome by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 145,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Immunome by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Immunome by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 14,328 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Immunome by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 980,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,417,000 after buying an additional 56,533 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome in the 4th quarter valued at $512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

