Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 18,000 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,451 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $35,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,712,616 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $765,094,000 after acquiring an additional 33,414 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 127,696 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $56,784,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,285,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 5,972 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. This represents a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ricks acquired 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $443.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,796.32. The trade was a 82.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $349.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $425.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.96. The company has a market capitalization of $148.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $348.80 and a 52 week high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $531.54.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

