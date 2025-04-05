Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $17.38 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $17,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 8.7 %

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $451.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.45, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $545.18 and a 200-day moving average of $532.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $364.17 and a 1 year high of $616.00.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total transaction of $53,684.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,019.30. This trade represents a 3.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total transaction of $5,763,494.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,925.28. This represents a 68.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $666.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ISRG

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.