IG Group (LON:IGG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 957.99 ($12.36) and traded as high as GBX 969 ($12.50). IG Group shares last traded at GBX 969 ($12.50), with a volume of 638,180 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

IG Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 966.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 957.69.

IG Group (LON:IGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported GBX 55.30 ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter. IG Group had a net margin of 58.42% and a return on equity of 30.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that IG Group Holdings plc will post 104.0295119 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IG Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a GBX 13.86 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

Insider Activity at IG Group

In other news, insider Clifford Abrahams acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,013 ($13.07) per share, for a total transaction of £50,650 ($65,337.98). 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group (LSEG:IGG) is an innovative, global fintech company that delivers dynamic online trading platforms and a

robust educational ecosystem to power the pursuit of financial freedom for the ambitious. For nearly five decades,

the Company has evolved its technology, risk management, financial products, content, and platforms to meet the

needs of its retail and institutional clients.

