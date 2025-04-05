Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Purchased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,870 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.45% of Ichor worth $4,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Ichor by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 212,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 51,969 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 133,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 53,134 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ichor by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,030,000 after acquiring an additional 250,383 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Stock Down 0.9 %

ICHR opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $601.51 million, a PE ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.20 and its 200-day moving average is $29.92. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $42.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.14). Ichor had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Ichor from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $96,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,017.28. This represents a 23.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ichor Company Profile



Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.



