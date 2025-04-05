HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN) Trading Down 3.4% – Should You Sell?

HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 21.40 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 21.50 ($0.28). 135,737 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 265,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.25 ($0.29).

The stock has a market capitalization of £26.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of -0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 21.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 26.45.

HydrogenOne is the first London-listed hydrogen fund investing in clean hydrogen for a positive environmental impact. The Company was launched in 2021 with an investment objective to deliver an attractive level of capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of hydrogen and complementary hydrogen focussed assets.

