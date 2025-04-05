Hurley Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 44,741 Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 44,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $23.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.32. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $17.64 and a 12 month high of $24.28.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

