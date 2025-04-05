Hurley Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,590,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,960,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,947,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 197.4% in the fourth quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 204,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 135,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 373,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after acquiring an additional 129,587 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

IBDS opened at $24.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.08. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $23.44 and a 52-week high of $24.68.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

