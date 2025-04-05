Hurley Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 122,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 2.3% of Hurley Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $19.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.20. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $24.31.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0668 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.