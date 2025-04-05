Hurley Capital LLC Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,516,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,897,000 after acquiring an additional 23,971,471 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,884,000. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6,968.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,979,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,124 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,694,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,075,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

JPST stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average of $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

