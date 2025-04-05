Hurley Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VICI. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the third quarter worth $717,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the third quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 46.8% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of VICI opened at $30.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $34.29.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 69.59%. The company had revenue of $976.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.29 million. Research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VICI has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $34.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

