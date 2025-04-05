Hurley Capital LLC Makes New $73,000 Investment in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAE. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Passive Capital Management LLC. raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 68,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 74,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 64,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $24.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.21. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.64.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Announces Dividend

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0574 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

