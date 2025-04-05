Hurley Capital LLC Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.2% of Hurley Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 606,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,565,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. First County Bank CT increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 190,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $46.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day moving average of $50.46. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.80 and a 1 year high of $53.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.2422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

