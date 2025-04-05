Huntington National Bank Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,291.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $83.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.85. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $81.08 and a 1-year high of $107.97. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.1366 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

