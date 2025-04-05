Huntington National Bank Raises Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,132 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,237,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,300,000 after purchasing an additional 216,075 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. now owns 783,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,625,000 after acquiring an additional 306,887 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,850,000 after acquiring an additional 79,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.83.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $232.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.09 and a 52-week high of $328.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.68.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.33). Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.64, for a total transaction of $164,216.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,486,979.36. This represents a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 93,151 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $28,876,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,320,940. The trade was a 62.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,101 shares of company stock valued at $29,395,309 in the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

