Huntington National Bank Has $556,000 Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Fortive were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its position in Fortive by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Price Performance

FTV opened at $64.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $63.26 and a 12 month high of $84.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.84.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fortive from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 32,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $2,530,223.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,296.36. This trade represents a 29.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 5,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total transaction of $457,997.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,793.32. The trade was a 10.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,385 shares of company stock valued at $19,508,529. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

