Huntington National Bank Buys 1,192 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 65.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Chapman Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $146,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,571.84. This represents a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $109.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.22 and its 200-day moving average is $117.71. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $107.17 and a one year high of $131.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.90.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

