Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 91.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,212 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,117,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,153,220,000 after purchasing an additional 352,256 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,198,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,071,000 after buying an additional 2,486,649 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,440,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,378,000 after acquiring an additional 384,171 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,810,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,267,000 after acquiring an additional 308,574 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $1,001,558,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 10.1 %

NYSE:HWM opened at $112.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $62.80 and a one year high of $140.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.85.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

