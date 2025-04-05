Hotel Stocks To Research – April 4th

Booking, Hilton Worldwide, and Carnival Co. & are the three Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are shares issued by companies that own, operate, or manage hotels and other types of lodging facilities. These stocks offer investors exposure to the hospitality and tourism industry, with their performance influenced by factors such as occupancy rates, travel trends, and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

BKNG stock traded down $60.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $4,390.15. The company had a trading volume of 233,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,420. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4,766.73 and a 200 day moving average of $4,748.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,337.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $5.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $211.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,517,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,587. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $249.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $193.86 and a twelve month high of $275.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HLT

Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

CCL traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $16.19. 23,393,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,121,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.17. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCL

Recommended Stories