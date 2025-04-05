Heng Fai Ambrose Chan Sells 884,776 Shares of Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Stock

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan sold 884,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $530,865.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 351,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,933. The trade was a 71.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Heng Fai Ambrose Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 4th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan sold 180,000 shares of Alset stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total transaction of $172,800.00.

On Monday, March 31st, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan sold 300,000 shares of Alset stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $309,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 20,244 shares of Alset stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $21,661.08.

On Thursday, February 6th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 141,060 shares of Alset stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $139,649.40.

On Monday, January 27th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 100,000 shares of Alset stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $93,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 50,000 shares of Alset stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00.

Alset Price Performance

Shares of AEI stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.83. 71,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,468. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13. Alset Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.24.

About Alset

Alset ( NASDAQ:AEI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Alset had a negative net margin of 299.22% and a negative return on equity of 42.91%. The company had revenue of $8.94 million during the quarter.

Alset Inc engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

