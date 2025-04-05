Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI) Insider Purchases £20,280 in Stock

Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI – Get Free Report) insider Preeti Rathi acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.18) per share, with a total value of £20,280 ($26,160.99).

Henderson High Income Trust Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of Henderson High Income Trust stock opened at GBX 157 ($2.03) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55. Henderson High Income Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 151.47 ($1.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 174 ($2.24). The company has a market capitalization of £271.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 167.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 164.70.

Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX 10.74 ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Henderson High Income Trust had a net margin of 86.35% and a return on equity of 12.66%.

Henderson High Income Trust Increases Dividend

About Henderson High Income Trust

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a GBX 7.15 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Henderson High Income Trust’s previous dividend of $5.50. Henderson High Income Trust’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust invests in a diversified selection of companies to provide investors with a high dividend income stream, while also maintaining the prospect of capital growth. A substantial majority of the trust’s assets are invested in ordinary shares of listed companies with the balance in listed fixed interest stocks.

