Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 207.50 ($2.68) and last traded at GBX 210 ($2.71), with a volume of 795765 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 216.50 ($2.79).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 222.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 227.35. The company has a market capitalization of £328.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 0.60.

Henderson Far East Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a GBX 10.25 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This is a boost from Henderson Far East Income’s previous dividend of $6.20. Henderson Far East Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -393.80%.

About Henderson Far East Income

Henderson Far East Income aims to provide a high level of dividend as well as capital appreciation from a diversified portfolio of investments traded on the Pacific, Australasian, Japanese and Indian stock markets. It makes investments in a diversified portfolio of securities issued by companies listed on stock exchanges in, or which are based in or the business activities are concentrated on the Asia Pacific region or by governments in the Asia Pacific region.

