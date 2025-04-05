Hemenway Trust Co LLC Purchases 1,359 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Xylem comprises approximately 2.0% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC owned 0.09% of Xylem worth $24,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,547,000 after acquiring an additional 16,311 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,348,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 695.0% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 65,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 57,593 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 25,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,440,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XYL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.89.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $104.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.35. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.24 and a 52-week high of $146.08. The company has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

