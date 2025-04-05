Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $38.80 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,161 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for about 3.1% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $38,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,630 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,904,605 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $471,715,000 after buying an additional 126,962 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,216,486 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $146,964,000 after buying an additional 646,934 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 15,824 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:TJX opened at $121.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.35 and a twelve month high of $128.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.76.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

