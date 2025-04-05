Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 8,615 MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,615 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $42,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.90, for a total transaction of $5,038,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,423. This represents a 75.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,000 and sold 22,998 shares valued at $7,671,926. 9.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $293.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $305.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $543.00. The company has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.12 and a beta of 3.36.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSTR. Compass Point raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.09.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

