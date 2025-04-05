Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 25,280 DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,412,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 377,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,947,000 after purchasing an additional 51,789 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $3,323,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $2,294,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $72.21 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.70 and a 1 year high of $107.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $776.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total transaction of $609,825.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,096.25. This trade represents a 14.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $695,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,851 shares in the company, valued at $6,765,251.90. The trade was a 9.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,851 shares of company stock worth $4,911,319 in the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOCU has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised DocuSign to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on DocuSign from $112.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.83.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

