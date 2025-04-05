Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 193,230 Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 193,230 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,000. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Sunrun as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,774 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Sunrun by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,265 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 233,551 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,358,182 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,637.60. This represents a 12.42 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $479,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 991,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,510,911.27. The trade was a 4.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,466 shares of company stock worth $1,136,397 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of RUN opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.87. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.74.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RUN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sunrun from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

