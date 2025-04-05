Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.22 and traded as high as $41.07. Heineken shares last traded at $40.68, with a volume of 123,942 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HEINY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Heineken to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Heineken from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.6136 per share. This is a boost from Heineken’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th.

Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Heineken Light, Orchard Thieves, Orchard Thieves Light, Birra Moretti, Coors, Murphy's and Beamish Stouts, Desperados, Tiger, Sol, and Foster's brand, as well as under regional and local brands.

