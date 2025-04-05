Headlands Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Headlands Technologies LLC lowered its position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,684 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Diametric Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 16,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 45,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 12,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Daqo New Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.26.

Shares of DQ stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $30.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.41.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($2.02). The business had revenue of $195.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.54 million. Daqo New Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 9.16%. Research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

