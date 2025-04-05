Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 728.6% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.63.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 3.2 %

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $123.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.70 and a 1-year high of $206.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.79. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.19.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.13. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

