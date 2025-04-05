Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRRM. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 2,915.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,086,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,441,000 after buying an additional 2,016,866 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at $46,156,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 13.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,065,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,310,000 after acquiring an additional 941,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Verra Mobility by 6.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,301,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,234,000 after purchasing an additional 357,078 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 969,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,361,000 after purchasing an additional 308,187 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $22.39 on Friday. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $31.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

