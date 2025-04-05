HCEP Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 50,965 Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

HCEP Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. Kingsoft Cloud accounts for about 0.4% of HCEP Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 628.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 806,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after buying an additional 696,094 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 383.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 322,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 255,795 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,990,000. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at $2,613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance

NASDAQ KC opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 28.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on KC shares. Nomura Securities lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Nomura cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.20 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

