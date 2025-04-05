Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HHULY) Trading Down 6.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HHULY – Get Free Report) dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.94 and last traded at C$8.94. Approximately 170 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.58.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 7.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.02.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It operates through Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate segments. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia, as well as in Trieste, Italy.

