Haleon (LON:HLN) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Haleon plc (LON:HLN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 431.82 ($5.57) and last traded at GBX 394.10 ($5.08), with a volume of 65438391 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 388.20 ($5.01).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 456 ($5.88) to GBX 457 ($5.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Haleon Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 388.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 381.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Haleon (LON:HLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 15.80 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Haleon had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 9.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Haleon plc will post 19.5033282 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haleon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Haleon’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. Haleon’s payout ratio is 50.46%.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon (LSE / NYSE: HLN) is a world-leading consumer health company, with a clear purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity. In July 2022, it listed as an independent company on the London and New York Stock Exchanges.

Haleon’s portfolio spans five global categories including Oral Health, Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS), Pain Relief, Respiratory Health and Digestive Health and other.

