Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 177,323 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,302,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,323 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $120,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 803.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Down 6.8 %

SQM opened at $36.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.09, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.99. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $32.24 and a 52 week high of $51.90.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.