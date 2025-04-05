Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) is Riverwater Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Grand Canyon Education comprises approximately 2.4% of Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Riverwater Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Grand Canyon Education worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,838,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 392,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,786,000 after purchasing an additional 159,827 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,262,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 113,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,541,000 after buying an additional 57,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter worth $4,942,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $167.21 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.17 and a fifty-two week high of $192.18. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.22.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $292.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.62 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

