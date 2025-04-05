Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.98 and last traded at $30.91, with a volume of 702679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.88.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average is $27.26.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $544,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,954,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 286,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 24,452 shares in the last quarter.

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

